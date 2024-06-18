In the ever-evolving world of dance music, artists often undergo transformations that reflect their personal growth, struggles, and triumphs. One such artist, Mistrrr, is marking the dawn of a new era with the release of his new single, “PITY.” This track is the first of many in what the Kansas City producer is calling the MENTAL CHAOS era, representing the inner demons and tumultuous experiences faced throughout the act’s journey. As you’ll hear below, we’re treated to a unique and bass-heavy banger boasting dark undertones and gritty textures. It definitely leaves us excited for what’s to come from this rising talent – hear what we mean by streaming the new single below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Mistrrr – PITY | Stream

LISTEN: Mistrrr Delivers High-Octane ‘PITY’ Single & Ushers in “MENTAL CHAOS” Era