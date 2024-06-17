Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Semark Delivers a Catchy New House Anthem in “Want Ur Love”

LISTEN: Semark Delivers a Catchy New House Anthem in “Want Ur Love”

by Leave a Comment

UK-based producer and DJ Semark has just dropped a fresh house anthem, ‘Want Ur Love’. Known for his electrifying soundscape with pounding beats and catchy melodies, Semark is quickly making a name for himself in the electronic music scene. With several impressive releases, including an official remix for Mollie Collins’ Right Good Records, he’s a talent you don’t want to miss. Semark’s journey is driven by ambition and determination. He’s lit up venues across the UK, including the iconic Ministry of Sound in London, and held multiple residencies. His music blends House and Dance with a touch of 90s flair, creating a unique and high-energy sound. ‘Want Ur Love’ is a testament to Semark’s signature style, featuring compelling vocals, uplifting melodies, and intoxicating hooks. The track pulses with driving rhythms and a powerful bassline, enhanced by playful chordal piano and bouncy synths—perfect for energizing dancefloors. Hear what we mean by streaming the track below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Semark – Want Ur Love | Stream

LISTEN: Semark Delivers a Catchy New House Anthem in “Want Ur Love”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend