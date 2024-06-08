If you’ve been to a major music festival or a packed nightclub lately, there’s a good chance you’ve felt the electrifying presence of Tiësto, Hedex, and BassLayerz. These titans of the dance music scene have performed at some of the most iconic events worldwide, from Tiësto’s legendary sets at Tomorrowland and Ultra Music Festival to Hedex’s high-energy performances across Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. BassLayerz have also left their mark with their raging shows, known for turning any venue into a full-throttle dance party.



Now, the three acts have come together for an anthemic collaboration in “Click Click Click” which, as you’ll hear below, is a masterclass in drum and bass energy. From the first beat, the track hits you with a force that’s impossible to ignore. The dance hall-inspired vocals weave seamlessly with the pounding drum and bass rhythm, creating an atmosphere that’s both intense and exhilarating. The second drop takes things up a notch with darting rhythms that drive the track to new heights. By the time the song ends, you’re left in a state of pure adrenaline, eager to hit replay. Hear what we mean by streaming this banger below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Tiësto, Hedex, Basslayerz – Click Click Click | Stream

LISTEN: Tiësto, Hedex, & BassLayerz Link For Hard-Hitting Drum & Bass Collab, “Click Click Click”