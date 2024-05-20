Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Slushii and SPIRIT LINK Combine for “Worst Night of My Life”

Returning to the Monstercat imprint with a massive new single, Slushii is proud to present “Worst Night of My Life,” his newest collaboration with friend and colleague SPIRIT LINK

“Slushii had sent me a demo of the song and instantly I fell in love with it. I felt like it’s one of those songs that everyone can relate to on any level, the feeling of losing control and the struggle of trying to get rid of it. I really wanted to do a throw back to the classic Future Bass style I loved listening to in school for the second drop! This song captures both mine and Slushii’s style and I can’t wait for you all to hear it!”

– SPIRIT LINK

Back in October of 2023, Slushii and SPIRIT LINK released their track “I Tried It” to the delight of their fans, setting the groundwork for further collaborations to come. With their respective styles meshing almost seamlessly and Slushii taking SPIRIT LINK under his wing via his newly-launched SonicDream imprint, it was clear the two producers knew they could work their magic together in the studio in the near/distant future. “Worst Night of My Life” is the newest offering between the duo, featuring the energetic, future bass style that both their fans have come to recognize and love from their individual work. Suitable for a club or festival set at any hour, “Worst Night of My Life” is your pick me up when you need it and the soundtrack for your next night out. 

