LISTEN: Fast-Rising Producer GNDHI Unleashes Captivating New “Move On” Heater

Photo Credit: @rincprod

GNDHI, a visionary music producer and multi-instrumentalist from Bangalore, India, is pushing boundaries in electronic music. Trained in drums, percussion, and saxophone, his talent shines in every musical endeavour he pursues as the act aims to redefine trap music. His track “Dholna” was recently featured on BBC Radio Future Dance Mix by Ahadadream, showcasing his industry presence. With a history of electrifying performances across India, China, and the USA, supporting TroyBoi, GNDHI is clearly heating up in the scene with no signs of slowing down. His latest release, “Move On,” blends catchy vocals, Latin horns, Afrobeat, and Baile elements into an impressive summer anthem. The accompanying music video is also a must-watch, and features Afro-inspired choreography. GNDHI’s versatility in blending genres makes him a force to be reckoned with, cementing his status as an artist dedicated to evolving his sound in 2024. Hear what we mean by streaming the new single below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

GNDHI – Move On | Stream





