Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Fast-Rising Producer GNDHI Unleashes Captivating New “Move On” Heater

LISTEN: Fast-Rising Producer GNDHI Unleashes Captivating New “Move On” Heater

by Leave a Comment

Photo Credit: @rincprod

GNDHI, a visionary music producer and multi-instrumentalist from Bangalore, India, is pushing boundaries in electronic music. Trained in drums, percussion, and saxophone, his talent shines in every musical endeavour he pursues as the act aims to redefine trap music. His track “Dholna” was recently featured on BBC Radio Future Dance Mix by Ahadadream, showcasing his industry presence. With a history of electrifying performances across India, China, and the USA, supporting TroyBoi, GNDHI is clearly heating up in the scene with no signs of slowing down. His latest release, “Move On,” blends catchy vocals, Latin horns, Afrobeat, and Baile elements into an impressive summer anthem. The accompanying music video is also a must-watch, and features Afro-inspired choreography. GNDHI’s versatility in blending genres makes him a force to be reckoned with, cementing his status as an artist dedicated to evolving his sound in 2024. Hear what we mean by streaming the new single below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

GNDHI – Move On | Stream


LISTEN: Fast-Rising Producer GNDHI Unleashes Captivating New “Move On” Heater

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend