Rising producer STVG has unleashed his latest masterpiece—a thrilling collaboration with the esteemed heavyweight, yvm3. Together, they’ve concocted a sonic journey in ‘rot’ that begins with a haunting ambiance and gradually builds tension until it erupts into an intense, metal-infused bass drop. Here, STVG’s signature tearout “gun” sound is on full display, but the journey doesn’t stop there. The duo takes listeners on a rollercoaster ride, seamlessly transitioning into a menacing breakdown before diving back into the fray with a riveting second drop. With the release of this collaboration, STVG and yvm3 have set the stage for a new era of heavy-bass and tearout music, and we can’t wait to see where they take things next. Hear what we mean by streaming this high-octane collaboration via Spotify and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

yvm3, STVG – rot | Stream

LISTEN: STVG & yvm3 Unleash Massive Dubstep Collaboration, “rot”