LISTEN: Perfect Female Type Unveils Captivating New Synthwave Single, “Fast Cars Break Hearts”

In the vast realm of synthwave, one name shines bright: Perfect Female Type. Led by Jason Herrboldt, a seasoned musician from Minneapolis, this project merges his diverse musical background with synthwave’s neon allure. Influenced by artists such as L’Avenue and Duett, Perfect Female Type blends East Coast freestyle, Minneapolis funk, and ’90s dance rhythms into a fresh, nostalgic sound. The act’s latest single, “Fast Cars Break Hearts,” captures the dreamy essence of 80s cinema with shimmering synths, punchy beats, and a seductive saxophone, proving that vocals aren’t always needed to spin a compelling tale. Jason adds : ”’Fast Cars Break Hearts’ was crafted to be the perfect love song to an imagined 80’s coming-of-age movie where the protagonist has just realized there’s no hope of saving themselves from a broken heart.” In our opinion, he absolutely captures this inspiration in this new track; stream it below to hear for yourself and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

