LISTEN: Rising Producer .aali Delivers Captivating New Four-Track “Muted” EP

Today we’re excited to be covering new music from rising artist .aali, a dynamic dj/producer originating from San Diego, USA. Today, the act is delivering on his latest EP in Muted, a four-track project that’s a captivating experience from front to back. As you’ll hear below, listeners are treated to a genre-bending EP that seamlessly blends the progressive rhythms of deep house, minimal techno, and the hypnotic allure of dark disco into something entirely new. It’s clear .aali is drawing from a diverse array of influences throughout this project, and the result is a sonic experience that feels both innovative and familiar. If you’re in search of an exhilarating auditory adventure that transcends traditional boundaries, .aali is your destination. With rhythmic beats and captivating melodies, this visionary artist promises a journey that will leave an indelible mark on your musical soul. Hear what we mean by streaming Muted via Spotify below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

.aali – Muted EP | Stream

