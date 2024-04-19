Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Able Grey & Meridian Team Up For Mid-Tempo “In The Forest”

LISTEN: Able Grey & Meridian Team Up For Mid-Tempo “In The Forest”

by Leave a Comment

In a harmonious collaboration that dives deep into sonic bliss, Able Grey and Meridian join forces on their brand new, “In The Forest.” A compelling creation seamlessly fusing their unique talents, “In The Forest” is a showcase of profound and captivating collaboration.

Released on Ex Medias, founded by Able Grey himself, “In The Forest” is mid-tempo at its best. Each beat of its profound bass and refined percussion delivers a stimulating auditory experience, beckoning listeners to immerse themselves in an introspective dance. The track boasts squeaky-clean, impactful wubs during its drop, enveloped by an enticing and dark atmosphere that unravels more of its enigmatic charm with each repeated listen.

The result is a track that beautifully blends the artistic flair of both Able Grey and Meridian, transcending any predefined ideas or themes. “In The Forest” is a testament to their creativity and collaboration, inviting listeners on a sonic journey that is as introspective as it is exhilarating.

Listen to “In The Forest” wherever you find your music here, or below on Spotify.

LISTEN: Able Grey & Meridian Team Up For Mid-Tempo “In The Forest”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend