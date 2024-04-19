LISTEN: Able Grey & Meridian Team Up For Mid-Tempo “In The Forest”

In a harmonious collaboration that dives deep into sonic bliss, Able Grey and Meridian join forces on their brand new, “In The Forest.” A compelling creation seamlessly fusing their unique talents, “In The Forest” is a showcase of profound and captivating collaboration.

Released on Ex Medias, founded by Able Grey himself, “In The Forest” is mid-tempo at its best. Each beat of its profound bass and refined percussion delivers a stimulating auditory experience, beckoning listeners to immerse themselves in an introspective dance. The track boasts squeaky-clean, impactful wubs during its drop, enveloped by an enticing and dark atmosphere that unravels more of its enigmatic charm with each repeated listen.

The result is a track that beautifully blends the artistic flair of both Able Grey and Meridian, transcending any predefined ideas or themes. “In The Forest” is a testament to their creativity and collaboration, inviting listeners on a sonic journey that is as introspective as it is exhilarating.

Listen to “In The Forest” wherever you find your music here, or below on Spotify.

