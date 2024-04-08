Rising DJ/producer Cammora returns with his latest release in “Get Rid Of That,” a track arriving via the artist’s label Collective Mob. As you’ll hear below, this impressive new record embodies Cammora’s signature style to a tee and also shows the act teaming up once again with fellow collaborator Lazarusman. The result is nothing short of amazing and the two deliver a track that’s both inspiring and captivating. We’re especially loving the uplifting melodies throughout the tune and how they seamlessly pair with the crisp drum programming. Lazarusman’s vocals also do a great job guiding listeners through an immersive sonic journey, while dynamic synths and pulsating bass add depth. Hear what we mean by streaming the record via Spotify below, and stay tuned for more heat from Cammora as he continues to push boundaries in the electronic music scene.

Cammora – Get Rid Of That | Stream

LISTEN: Cammora Unveils Captivating New “Get Rid Of That” Collaboration with Lazarusman