Pink Sky is back with stellar new music, this time unveiling “Crystalline,” a fresh single off the act’s anticipated forthcoming album, Everything You Feel Is Real. As you’ll hear below, the new record offers listeners a captivating auditory experience as catchy lyrics effortlessly glide over a thumping, drum-driven instrumental. Composed by the LA-based duo Ryan and Angelica Hay, along with collaborator irreplica, “Crystalline” epitomizes Pink Sky’s eclectic style and proficiency across a variety of genres. Beyond its surface, the song delves into the complexities of human emotion, exploring themes of duality and internal conflict. The interplay of Ryan and Angelica’s voices serves as a singular voice grappling with opposing thoughts and feelings, mirrored in the song’s dynamic range, from shiny pop piano to deep, rumbling undertones of drum and bass. The impressive release truly sets the stage for Pink Sky’s highly-anticipated album, promising to draw significant attention to the band’s evolving sound and thematic depth. Hear what we mean by streaming the track via Spotify and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Pink Sky – Crystalline | Stream

LISTEN: Pink Sky Deliver Vibrant New “Crystalline” Single Ahead of Anticipated Forthcoming Album