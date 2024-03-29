Today, The Disco Biscuits have finally unleashed their ninth studio album, Revolution in Motion, an epic space saga featuring 14 impressive tracks. Produced by Derek VanScoten (Cloudchord), the album was rolled out in four parts, each with accompanying 3D animated films by Blunt Action. The story line follows aliens studying humans in New York City, only to be thwarted by The Disco Biscuits, who then journey with the aliens to their home planet to showcase the power of music in resolving conflicts. All 14 tracks have been refined live over the span two years, with many becoming staples in the band’s performances. This meticulous and thoughtful approach to the music is on full-display throughout this captivating project, as it’s clear this LP was a labor of love as well as a testament to the act’s creative talents. The band is currently on a 35+ date nationwide tour, including a sold-out Album release show at NYC’s Webster Hall tonight. Stream the new project below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

The Disco Biscuits – Revolution in Motion | Stream

LISTEN: The Disco Biscuits Unleash Their Anticipated Ninth Studio Album, “Revolution in Motion”