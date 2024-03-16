LISTEN: I.A.T.O Unleashes Debut Album in Captivating 13-Track “Family Vol. 1” Project

In a crowded field of talent craving originality, the mysterious artist I.A.T.O (Icarus and the Owls) surprises with a captivating debut album that exceeds expectations. As you’ll hear below, the 13-track Family Volume 1 is more than just music – it’s a cosmic gift to the world, a nod to those who supported the artist’s musical journey up to this point, especially his family. Born on March 16th, 1988, I.A.T.O grew up surrounded by diverse musical influences, shaping his unique sound. Drawing from artists like Tears for Fears, Vangelis, Sparks, and Pink Floyd, his debut album blends past melodies with modern electronic beats. Despite initial hesitation, encouragement from Detroit’s Get Fresh Studio convinced I.A.T.O that his music was ready for the world, drawing inspiration from contemporary artists like The Weeknd. The result is a cohesive project that transcends mere music, bridging past and future with a blend of vintage warmth and modern innovation. It’s a testament to the timeless power of soulful music and the endless potential of electronic soundscapes. Hear what we mean by streaming the album below.

