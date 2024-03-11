SACHI’s hit single “Wildfire” – which consistently elicited explosive reactions from dance music fans – has been treated to a stunning new re-imagination courtesy of rising Australian act Ekko & Sidetrack. As you’ll hear below, the duo comes through with a seamlessly crafted drum and bass remix that does a fantastic job at elevating the track while still capturing the catchy, exhilarating essence of the original. In a short amount of time, Ekko & Sidetrack have amassed millions of streams thanks to their unique fusion of drum and bass with adjacent genres. Their unique ability to forge a distinct sound, blending deeply meaningful and often uplifting vocals with standout instrumental arrangements, has set them on an unstoppable trajectory of growth. We’re stoked to hear where the duo takes things throughout the rest of 2024 – in the meantime stream their ‘Wildfire’ remix below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Sachi – Wildfire (with Ekko & Sidetrack) | Stream

LISTEN: Ekko & Sidetrack Flip Sachi’s ‘Wildfire’ Hit into Uplifting Drum & Bass Remix