LISTEN: Steller Unveils Captivating New “Mind Shaker” EP via MorFlo Records

Steller is impressing once again on MorFlo Records thanks to her captivating new EP, Mind Shaker. As you’ll hear below, this two-track project is an exhilarating sonic journey through pulsating beats, infectious melodies, and irresistible grooves. The EP does a great job at capturing the very essence of Steller’s distinctive sound—a seamless fusion of wobbly basslines, funky undertones, and spirited vocals. The rising artist has become a formidable presence on the live circuit, gracing stages at festivals like Okeechobee and Lost Lands. She’s also part of Zingara’s “The Code of Dreamz” tour and will support Excision on the “Nexus” tour, solidifying her status in the bass music community. Stream her new project below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

