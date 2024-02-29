Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Approaching Nirvana Delivers Intoxicating New “Modern Dystopia” Single

Approaching Nirvana returns with his latest single in “Modern Dystopia,” a captivating new release boasting dynamic synthesizers, pulsating percussion, and entrancing robotic vocals. As you’ll quickly hear below, this intoxicating track seamlessly blends cerebral depth with danceable beats, creating quite the memorizing listening experience. The records marks a departure from the artist’s customary emotional and atmospheric EDM sound, introducing a sharper and grittier edge and featuring a contemplative and frenetic energy that perfectly encapsulates the song’s thematic title. “Modern Dystopia” truly sets the stage for the artist’s anticipated upcoming EP, “Better Days,” scheduled to drop on April 26th. In the meantime, stream the new single below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Approaching Nirvana – Modern Dystopia | Stream

