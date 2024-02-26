LA-based producer Bisaria is back with an enthralling new re-imagination of Hans Zimmer’s infamous “Dune” soundtrack. Taking inspiration from Zimmer’s ‘Gom Jabbar’ track, the composition seamlessly injects a vibrant essence of Indian music, highlighted by a distinctive sitar melody. On top of this, the artist layers in slow-burning, pulsating percussion that makes for quite the captivating listening experience. Having showcased his talent in major cities and supported artists like Deadmau5 and Flume, Bisaria brings a unique blend of influences to the electronic music scene and we’re excited to hear where he takes things next. In the meantime, stream his ‘Dune’ remix below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Dune (Bisaria Remix) | Stream

LISTEN: Bisaria Unveils Captivating Remix of Hans Zimmer’s “Dune” Soundtrack