ILLfest Announces DJ Contest for a Chance To Play At ILLfest 2024

Have you ever dreamed of playing at a festival? ILLfest is ready to make that dream come true.

Returning for its highly anticipated 2024 edition in Austin, Texas on March 9th and 10th, ILLfest is on the hunt to discover a new DJ and offering a unique opportunity to play at ILLfest 2024 with free guest passes for you and your crew. DJs interested in competing must send in one original mix before March 1st at 11:59 PM CT. All mixes must be uploaded to Soundcloud publicly with the title “ILLfest Austin/ March 9+ 10- DJ Contest- Your Artist Name” to qualify.

All genres are welcome, to enter fill out the form here.

The winner will be selected on March 1st. Good luck!

