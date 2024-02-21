LISTEN: NAWAS Return From Hiatus with Infectious New “Made For Love” Single via Kick Kick Snare Records

Following a brief hiatus, rising dance/alt-pop duo NAWAS return better than ever with their latest single, “Made For Love,” released via Kick Kick Snare Records. Comprising lead singer/pianist Jake Nawas and producer/multi-instrumentalist Ben McDaniel, the lifelong friends took a break to refine their sound and reignite their passion for music, which has clearly paid off big time and is evidenced in this new release. As you’ll hear below, “Made For Love” showcases NAWAS’ infectious alt-pop groove while simultaneously delving deeper into classic house and EDM influences.

Produced by the duo alongside Geoff Duncan, known for his work with Armin Van Buuren and others, “Made For Love” is a focused, radio-ready single and a glimpse into their upcoming Exposure EP. The duo, with the name NAWAS representing “Beauty Of Life,” draws inspiration from their Louisiana upbringing and a diverse musical background which is on full-display in their music. Hear what we mean by streaming “Made For Love” via Spotify below and be sure to read what the act themselves have to say about the inspiration behind this captivating record.

“‘Made For Love’ is about the beautiful feeling of knowing you found a soulmate. Someone who you can strip yourself bare to, and unload the shame we all live and love with. They allow you to be better than you thought you could, and ‘Made For Love’ is about relaying that message to them.” –NAWAS

NAWAS – Made For Love | Stream

