Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: ROBY Unleashes Captivating, Eclectic New 6-Track EP, “Vividity”

LISTEN: ROBY Unleashes Captivating, Eclectic New 6-Track EP, “Vividity”

by Leave a Comment

Rising artist ROBY’s anticipated new EP, Vividity, makes a powerful impact throughout the six eclectic tracks featured on the project. As you’ll hear below, the lead track, “fade away,” perfectly sets the tone of the EP with an uplifting yet haunting energy over a subtle drum & bass soundscape, exploring the aftermath of a breakup. After the opening tune, ROBY proceeds to shift genres effortlessly, showcasing his versatility with the emotional pop ballad “way too sentimental,” blending singer-songwriter skills with electronic production. The EP concludes with the thumping dance-floor anthem “evolve+dissolve” (featuring Andr3w J0hn), highlighting ROBY’s diverse talents within the eclectic soundscape of the entire collection. Once recognized primarily for his polished future garage creations, ROBY now showcases a shift towards vocal-driven tracks and we’re loving this new direction. Stream the project below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

”I see Vividity as a clean slate for me. Much of my catalog has been lots of different kinds of electronic music and primarily utilizing my production skills rather than my songwriting skills. It feels like I’m really making songs rather than making tracks. I’m proud of where the ROBY project is going.” – ROBY

ROBY – vividity | Stream

LISTEN: ROBY Unleashes Captivating, Eclectic New 6-Track EP, “Vividity”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend