Last year, sapientdream’s “Past Lives” took the world by storm, establishing a legitimate, blossoming creative alias for Slushii to experiment with different styles and genres. With the release going mega viral to the tune of billions of impressions and streams, Nueki and Tolchonov are the latest to take on the popular release, providing their own rendition and breathing new life into the track.

The glitchy, synthwave inspired version is quite different from the original, most notably at a much faster pace suitable for DJ and festival sets rather than the laidback, lounge vibes that so many fell in love with. Nueki and Tolchonov have a unique chemistry as producers, as can be seen through their past work and their latest clearly continues that trend.

LISTEN: Nueki & Tolchonov Take on sapientdream’s Viral Hit “Past Lives”