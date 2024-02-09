Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Nueki & Tolchonov Take on sapientdream’s Viral Hit “Past Lives”

LISTEN: Nueki & Tolchonov Take on sapientdream’s Viral Hit “Past Lives”

by Leave a Comment

Last year, sapientdream’s “Past Lives” took the world by storm, establishing a legitimate, blossoming creative alias for Slushii to experiment with different styles and genres. With the release going mega viral to the tune of billions of impressions and streams, Nueki and Tolchonov are the latest to take on the popular release, providing their own rendition and breathing new life into the track.

The glitchy, synthwave inspired version is quite different from the original, most notably at a much faster pace suitable for DJ and festival sets rather than the laidback, lounge vibes that so many fell in love with. Nueki and Tolchonov have a unique chemistry as producers, as can be seen through their past work and their latest clearly continues that trend.

Check it out below:

LISTEN: Nueki & Tolchonov Take on sapientdream’s Viral Hit “Past Lives”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend