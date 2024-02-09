K.L.O. Announce Anticipated March Chicago Show at The Point Featuring Stacked Support From Crawdad Sniper, Operatr, and more TBA

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Acclaimed electronic supergroup K.L.O. is slated to make their official return to live touring with a performance at The Point in Chicago on March 15th, 2024. This marks a significant moment in their 2024 U.S. headline tour and will feature Funktion One Sound for an unparalleled auditory experience. The night promises an electrifying showcase of K.L.O.’s signature blend of UK and US bass music influences, featuring virtuosic vinyl scratching, cutting-edge visuals, and the playful, captivating sounds of the soon-to-be-released Ultra Mysterious EP. The show will also include support acts Crawdad Sniper and Operatr (with others TBA), making it a must-attend event for any electronic music fan. The performance at The Point also aligns with the release of their upcoming EP on March 1st, representing their latest work since the pandemic-era album “Slow Mode.” Grab tickets below while you still can – you won’t want to miss this one.

