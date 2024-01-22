Describing OVERWERK as one of the more talented, creative, and captivating artists globally would not be an exaggeration and his latest MORE EP serves as a testament to this statement. Featuring five impeccably crafted dance tracks, the release alone would stand out as one of the premier electronic releases of the past year. Yet what sets it apart further is the accompanying series of stunning videos, showcasing intricately detailed digital sculptures and mesmerizing visuals. Today we’re spotlighting the visuals for the track “US,” which serves as the starting point and genesis of the entire EP. The sound of this track harks back to OVERWERK’s early signature style—a lively, propulsive dance track. In terms of visuals, the track is portrayed through a carefully crafted digital depiction of OVERWERK and his romantic partner amidst a backdrop of debris. The result is nothing short of a moving depiction of an already powerful record – see what we mean by watching below and be sure to check out the rest of OVERWERK’s stunning EP as well.

OVERWERK & Ego Son – US | Stream

WATCH: OVERWERK Unleashes Must-Hear New “MORE” EP Alongside Stunning Visuals for “US” Single