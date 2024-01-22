Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Multi-Talented Artist Elaine Walker Re-Releases Her Classic LP, “Four-Momentum”

LISTEN: Multi-Talented Artist Elaine Walker Re-Releases Her Classic LP, “Four-Momentum”

by Leave a Comment

Elaine Walker, a trailblazing electronic musician celebrated for her retro-future sound, is undergoing a notable transformation. Her cherished album “Four-Momentum,” previously under the moniker “ZIA,” is now being re-branded as “Elaine Walker.” This shift aims to distinguish between her vocal and instrumental creations. The album, featuring extraterrestrial scales like the Bohlen-Pierce Scale, effortlessly transports listeners to a captivating realm reminiscent of a 70s disco set in the year 3000 – an experience both incredible and irresistibly catchy.

Beyond her musical prowess, Elaine wears multiple hats as a pioneer of microtonal music, a prolific author in physics and philosophy, an inventor of the vertical keyboard, and a black-belt martial artist. The rebranding and re-release of this iconic album mark a significant moment for this remarkably multi-talented artist .Immerse yourself in Elaine’s universe by visiting ZiaSpace.com, and keep an ear out for her forthcoming alien-inspired album, No Terrestrial Road. The journey into Elaine Walker’s musical cosmos promises to be nothing short of extraordinary.

Elaine Walker – Four-Momentum | Stream

LISTEN: Multi-Talented Artist Elaine Walker Re-Releases Her Classic LP, “Four-Momentum”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend