LISTEN: Multi-Talented Artist Elaine Walker Re-Releases Her Classic LP, “Four-Momentum”

Elaine Walker, a trailblazing electronic musician celebrated for her retro-future sound, is undergoing a notable transformation. Her cherished album “Four-Momentum,” previously under the moniker “ZIA,” is now being re-branded as “Elaine Walker.” This shift aims to distinguish between her vocal and instrumental creations. The album, featuring extraterrestrial scales like the Bohlen-Pierce Scale, effortlessly transports listeners to a captivating realm reminiscent of a 70s disco set in the year 3000 – an experience both incredible and irresistibly catchy.

Beyond her musical prowess, Elaine wears multiple hats as a pioneer of microtonal music, a prolific author in physics and philosophy, an inventor of the vertical keyboard, and a black-belt martial artist. The rebranding and re-release of this iconic album mark a significant moment for this remarkably multi-talented artist .Immerse yourself in Elaine’s universe by visiting ZiaSpace.com, and keep an ear out for her forthcoming alien-inspired album, No Terrestrial Road. The journey into Elaine Walker’s musical cosmos promises to be nothing short of extraordinary.

Elaine Walker – Four-Momentum | Stream

