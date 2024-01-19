LISTEN: SVDDEN DEATH Blends Chaos with Control in ‘Harbinger’ EP

After teasing his Harbinger EP for the past few months, SVDDEN DEATH is proud to finally unveil the full, 8-track offering, out now via his VOYD imprint. The full EP follows most recent single release “Forgive Forget” which was only released last Friday on the 12th of January.

You would be hard-pressed to find another artist like SVDDEN DEATH in so many ways. In a scene that is constantly changing, Danny Howland, aka SVDDEN DEATH, has taken a spot at the forefront in this new age of dubstep. An amalgamation of plates and unreleased songs the enigmatic producer has amassed over the past two years since the release of his wildly popular, experimental album VOYD Vol. II, the Harbinger EP is a collection of tracks curated to simultaneously inspire and unnerve listeners and peers with their unyielding, relentless energy.

Immerse yourself in SVDDEN DEATH’s world, one with infinite, limitless sonic possibilities, enhanced by profound, intricate visuals and a meticulously crafted storyline to match:

