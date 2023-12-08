LISTEN: Gusted Drops Remix of Dead or Alive’s Iconic “You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)”

Gusted, the visionary project of 21-year-old Danny Dickmann, unveiled a spellbinding remix of Dead or Alive‘s timeless hit “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)” today via Ultra Records.

Gusted’s avant-garde take on the 80s classic transcends the ordinary remix experience. With a fusion of hardgroove techno elements, the track pulsates with vibrant synths, a groovy bassline, and kicks that exude infectious energy. This official remix, sanctioned by the estate of Dead or Alive, not only pays homage to the iconic original but elevates it to new heights, promising to enrapture audiences and set dance floors ablaze.

Creativity often emerges from unexpected places, and for Gusted, this remix was born out of a period of artistic struggle. “This track was crafted during a period of creative stagnation when it seemed like nothing was clicking,” shares Gusted. “My friend Justin Jay encouraged me to not overthink it, which helped me break through the writer’s block. I ultimately created a track I’d want to perform live.”

Originating from the vibrant city of Chicago and now calling Boulder home, Gusted draws inspiration from an eclectic mix of artists such as Patrick Topping, Justin Jay, Narciss, Marlon Hoffstadt, and Salvatore Ganacci. Despite his youth, Gusted’s sonic palette defies expectations. His debut single, “Jet Plane,” released in late 2022, garnered over 25 million streams.

Listen to Gusted’s remix of “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)” wherever you find your music here, or below on Spotify.

https://open.spotify.com/track/7pHlbXaRBSATCn0OQP6s6a?si=4f64b8eb1f804f27

