It’s been a pleasure witnessing 2Spade absolutely take the trap and bass scene by storm in the past year. Thanks to both his insane production talent and prolific output, in just a short amount of time the Korean act has been turning heads, already releasing with decorated labels such as Sable Valley, Dim Mak, and Circus Records. Now, the fast-rising producer has unveiled easily his most significant and impressive project yet in his debut EP Shadow, a six-track offering – released via SM Entertainment ScreaM Records – boasting all of the inventive sound design and forward-thinking production we’ve come to expect from him lately.

As you’ll quickly hear below, we’re treated to an electrifying blend of hip-hop and dance music that captures 2Spade’s artistic and personal evolution and journey of self-discovery up until this point. With that said, Shadow is more than a collection of well-produced dance tracks but a captivating story of transformation, with each record signifying a pivotal chapter in 2Spade’s development as a creative. On top of the debut EP, we’re also treated to an insane music video for the project’s opening track ‘Ready to Die’ which adds a whole new dimension to 2Spade’s music. The sky is clearly the limit for this talented act and we’re stoked to see where he takes his sound next. Stream the EP via Spotify and be sure to watch the music video below as well.

2Spade – Shadow (EP) | Stream

“For my debut EP ‘Shadow’, I really wanted to truly express my story and how I think about music as one cohesive project. Going through the EP process inspired a lot of self-reflection of who I am as a person, and each of these tracks represent a different chapter of my life. I hope listening to the EP inspires people to gain confidence in life in their own journeys of self-discovery” -2Spade

PREMIERE: Fast-Rising Bass Producer 2Spade Unleashes Anticipated Debut “Shadow” EP