LISTEN: Deep West Unleashes Hypnotizing New Tech House Heater “On My Mind” via Musical Freedom

DJ and producer Deep West has joined forces with iconic British duo Moloko for their latest collaboration, “On My Mind.” Released under Tiësto’s Musical Freedom label, this new record boasts dancing-inducing melodies and a deep bassline, making for quite the sonic journey and dancefloor anthem. Die-hard Moloko fans may identify a snippet from their timeless hit “The Time Is Now” woven into the fabric of the track. During a vinyl session, Deep West stumbled upon this gem when a needle glitch unexpectedly sparked a surge of inspiration. The result is a captivating reimagining of “On My Mind” – hear what we mean by streaming the track via Spotify and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

