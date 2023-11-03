Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Nomad Navi & Calivania Unleash Captivating New “Blood Moon” Single

Bursting onto the scene with radiant synths reminiscent of the mid-80s, Nomad Navi’s latest hit, “Blood Moon,” exudes nostalgic vibes and is poised to capture significant attention this winter. Featuring the ethereal vocals of the enigmatic Calivania, the track serves as both a pulsating dance floor anthem and a mesmerizing, slowly intensifying synthwave gem. As you’ll quickly hear below, the sonic journey of ‘Blood Moon’ is propelled by lush, captivating, and slightly edgy tones, complemented by a seductively spoken retro bridge/interlude. The record marks a compelling and significant advancement for both Navi and Calivania and we’re stoked to hear where they both take their sounds next. Hear what we mean by streaming the track via Spotify and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

