INTERVIEW: Moksi Talks Newfound Solo Chapter, Inspiration Behind “Moksi Crew” Album, Artistic Growth + More

Decorated dance music artist Moksi is back with his third studio album in Moksi Crew, the first Moksi project arriving as a solo effort from Dutch producer Samir. Featuring 12 tracks, the new album showcases Samir’s readiness for a fresh start as a solo act, as it takes listeners on a sonic journey expanding beyond the act’s signature house-oriented sound to incorporate mixes of house, bass, and techno across every track. Building on the forward-thinking sonic architecture of its predecessor, the album vibrates with untamed energy, capturing the raw essence of the dance floor.

As you’ll quickly hear below, Moksi Crew goes beyond being the next chapter; it’s an urgent statement of intent—harder, better, faster, stronger, yet retaining a familiar essence. Samir’s journey to “Moksi Crew” marks the beginning of an exciting new era for the artist and the brand and we can’t wait to hear where he takes things next. We were lucky enough to sit down with the artist himself to pick his brain on his artistic evolution over the years, the inspiration and creative process behind Moksi Crew, and other interesting topics. Stream the impressive album via Spotify and dive into our exclusive interview with Moksi below.

You mentioned that when you started Moksi in 2015, you never expected it to become such a versatile act. How has your journey as a solo artist evolved since Diego left the group in June, and how does “Moksi Crew” represent this new chapter for you?

When I started with Moksi the main influences were the UK styles such as UK Bass, Garage, Bassline, 2Step. But after a while, quite organically, my choices in the studio moved to more than that. Genres like Deep House, Melodic House, Techno and Tech House found their way into my head and fingers. These genres were always very dear to me, since I was a DJ (way before Moksi) I was always inspired by those sounds. So it made sense it found its way to the surface. Diego definitely had an influence in the music production process, but it mainly came from my end. I was always the producer of the act. The biggest change for me is missing a go-to person that can give feedback on things I make. But that was quickly found with friends and management.

The new album explores a wide range of dance music influences, touching on genres like house, tech house, melodic house, deep house, and techno. Can you share more about the inspiration behind this diverse sonic palette and how it reflects your growth as an artist?

I never really have a clear set idea when I start working on a song. I kind of just start off and then end up somewhere. It’s a very fluid process. Experimental if you will. The influences you hear are all subconscious, memories I have from songs I played back in the days. Or just the simple fact that I automatically gravitate towards things that are within my taste. This probably explains why it’s so versatile. I follow the song in the production process and I’ll let it decide what it needs – instead of forcing a specific sound or outcome. Because I believe that when you force the process with your ego it will sound fake eventually.

Rediscovering yourself as a producer and getting your hands dirty with the technical aspects of production for this album sounds like a unique experience. Can you share some of the challenges you faced during this process, as well as any particularly fun or rewarding moments that stood out?

The biggest challenge was to not force the process too much. It’s easy to lose your identity in the search of a new sound or new influences. And I tried to keep being honest with myself throughout the process: Is this really me? Am I forcing it? Am I trying to sound like someone else? Another thing that was challenging was the realization that this album was gonna set the tone for my solo career. The pressure that comes with that can give off the wrong energy. It’s easy to become a little too ambitious when you make the expectation incredibly big in your head. On the other hand, proving myself has been part of why I became an artist.

Your goal as a producer is described as pushing a sound forward, avoiding reproducing others’ sounds or creating music that easily connects with the masses. Can you delve deeper into your philosophy as a producer and how it shaped the creative decisions behind “Moksi Crew”?

I make music to find my place in society. It stems deeper than just making a cool song. It has a lot to do with knowing that you contribute something to the world that didn’t exist before. Or creating something that has an impact in people’s lives. It creates value as a human-being knowing that you’re adding to the mix. It’s about being seen, being heard. When I make music to meet expectations or to achieve some big goal – it starts sounding empty and fake. Resulting in a song that has no benefit to society or culture in any way. I’m well aware that it sometimes is confusing for people when I make certain style choices in songs. Because everything has to fit into a profile. People expect me to be Bass-House, but let me break it to the world. I’ll always be Moksi. And that means it’s always a surprise. Even to me.

You express a desire for your music, particularly this new album, to contribute to the ever-evolving story of house music. How do you see this album fitting into the broader narrative of house music, and what aspects of the genre’s history have influenced your approach to creating music?

It’s really hard to answer that question because I think time will have to tell. I don’t claim that this is a groundbreaking album. Or that I’m changing a culture. It certainly is a goal, but the question if i succeeded at that – i’ll leave up to the listener. The least I can say is that it’s good that artists like me (that have some sort of influence) try and help the House genre evolve by making decisions that are maybe a little unexpected.

You’ve embarked on quite the remarkable journey that began with your first track, a 45-second snippet, leading all the way to the new album. Any reflections on your journey so far and what’s next for Moksi?

It’s amazing that I actually pulled it off to get this far. I’ve always wanted to have an impact with my music. I’m grateful that people have believed in me since day one. Even right now I’m surrounded by great people that want the best for me. I’m full of energy and ambition. I’m ready for the years to come. Actually overflowing with ideas and i’m NOT GONNA HALF ASS IT.

