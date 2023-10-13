Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: MONOWIRE Unleashes High-Octane New Phonk Heater, “POV YOU’RE UNSTOPPABLE”

MONOWIRE continues to deliver a sonic onslaught of high-quality electronic and phonk music, with his latest offering “POV YOU’RE UNSTOPPABLE” being no exception. As you’ll quickly hear below, this record is nothing short of an aggressive and empowering masterpiece that evokes the dark, pounding electronic-rock fusion reminiscent of Nine Inch Nails and early Gesaffelstein. Boasting punchy, robotic percussion, intense metal guitar riffs, and edgy synth stabs, the energy throughout this tune is absolutely insane and embodies a signature feature of the inventive phonk genre. In a short amount of time, MONOWIRE has proven to be a force to be reckoned with in dance music and we can’t wait to hear where he decides to evolve his sound next. Stream “POV YOU’RE UNSTOPPABLE” below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

