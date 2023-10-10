Unitea Announces Partnership with Suwannee Hulaween, Continuing to Innovate Independent Promoter Space

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Unitea is the first engage-to-earn social media platform that fosters genuine connections between musicians and fans, a mission apparent through the mantra: “Create, Connect, Collect.” The platform encourages users to express their fandom by crafting short videos featuring their favorite songs, streaming music, and sharing their creations. By participating on Unitea, fans earn digital tokens, which can be exchanged for blockchain-authenticated rewards and experiences focused on artists and festivals.

From its launch, Unitea has partnered with major festivals such as Imagine Music Festival, Dirtybird Camp INN, and Cascade Equinox Festival, just to name a few. Now, Unitea is joining forces with Suwannee Hulaween to celebrate its 10-year anniversary and offer top-tier VIP experiences to fans. Fans can also earn Karma via the Unitea app to enter giveaways for a VIP Trip for Two with Pretty Lights, VIP Mummy Passes with Goose, and mystery merch bundles with festival founders The String Cheese Incident. Already, Unitea is revolutionizing the independent promoter space and we can’t wait to see where they take their innovative platform next. Make sure to download the app, and connect with Unitea via their socials below.

