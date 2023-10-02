LISTEN: Notaker Crafts Immersive World in Debut Album ‘Echoes In Eternity”

It’s been a long time coming and it’s finally here. Notaker’s debut album Echoes In Eternity dropped on Friday as a self-release and it’s everything we’ve come to expect from the Anjuna and mau5trap alumni. Inspired by one of Marcus Aurelius’ most famous quotes, the versatile 13-track body of work contains various elements of Notaker’s vast musical stylings and influences he’s amassed over his life and career.

Teased over the past year with lead singles “Rainbow Eyes” feat. Danyka Nadeau, “Speed of Light” feat. Eric Lumiere, and “Unreal,” Echoes In Eternity is undoubtedly Notaker’s best work to date, showcasing the entire range of his creative ability. Fans will experience Notaker’s signature sound in a plethora of new ways paired with creative foley, cinematic interludes, and messages from the “unknown.” While known best for his midtempo-progressive style, Notaker’s newest is an indicator of how deep his musical influences go and the dynamic nature of his creative process, taking listeners on an emotional ride and setting the stage for more music to come.

Title and focus track “Echoes In Eternity” is a proper statement piece of the LP, a tone-setter that builds anticipation and gets the adrenaline flowing. While both “Rainbow Eyes” and “Speed of Light” featured incredible vocalists that showcased Notaker’s ability to tie profound emotion into his sweeping melodies and shimmering synth work, “Unreal” is a masterclass of the D&B genre, while tracks like “Not Of This Dimension” and “The Illusion Of Time” operate as gentler, atmospheric offerings that connect each production together in a cohesive way. Final track “The Belt of Venus” closes things out with a bang, in a burst of climactic, euphoric melodies that is sure to leave listeners with a sense of contentment and peace.

This is worth a full listen, check it out below:

