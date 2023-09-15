A veteran to the Soundcloud trap/wave scene, msft. strikes again with a new single, “Break It”. The new track is a bass-heavy exposition on minimal UK garage. The track features hypnotic vocals alongside a unique approach to loudness and percussion. It’s safe to say msft. has released yet another banger. The Italian producer releases this single coming off the release of another incredible track, “cantgetu”. The song was released on RL Grime’s annual Sable Valley Summer, which showcases new and upcoming artists in the trap/wave scene. Be sure to stay tuned for any more news or releases from msft., and also stream his new track “Break It”, out on Spotify today!

LISTEN: msft Unloads Scorching New Single “Break it”