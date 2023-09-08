PREMIERE: BoomBox Announce Sixth Studio Album, Delivering Hypnotic Lead Single “Buenas Noches”

Rising electronic-rock duo BoomBox just shared a ton of exciting news for fans, the most significant being the act’s sixth studio album is titled Dangerous Waters and is slated for release on November 10th. If that wasn’t enough, the two also unveil a sprawling nationwide tour beginning in early September and extending well into the spring of 2024. BoomBox is also gracing us with the release of the project’s lead single, “Buenas Noches,” which we’re proud to be premiering here at RTT.

Right from the start, “Buenas Noches” captures the perfect rhythm, which is quickly complemented by glistening synths and pulsating percussion. The song crafts nothing short of a mesmerizing, otherworldly atmosphere yet while also impressively maintaining a razor-sharp edge. The overall result is highly hypnotic, reminiscent of the vibes of The Gorillaz, Tame Impala, and even The Beastie Boys. If this is the type of vibe we can expect from the full project then we’re certainly in for a treat. Hear what we mean by streaming the record below and also be sure to check out the duo’s upcoming tour dates as well.

BoomBox – Buenas Noches | Stream

