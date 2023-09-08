Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » PREMIERE: BoomBox Announce Sixth Studio Album, Delivering Hypnotic Lead Single “Buenas Noches”

PREMIERE: BoomBox Announce Sixth Studio Album, Delivering Hypnotic Lead Single “Buenas Noches”

by Leave a Comment

Rising electronic-rock duo BoomBox just shared a ton of exciting news for fans, the most significant being the act’s sixth studio album is titled Dangerous Waters and is slated for release on November 10th. If that wasn’t enough, the two also unveil a sprawling nationwide tour beginning in early September and extending well into the spring of 2024. BoomBox is also gracing us with the release of the project’s lead single, “Buenas Noches,” which we’re proud to be premiering here at RTT.

Right from the start, “Buenas Noches” captures the perfect rhythm, which is quickly complemented by glistening synths and pulsating percussion. The song crafts nothing short of a mesmerizing, otherworldly atmosphere yet while also impressively maintaining a razor-sharp edge. The overall result is highly hypnotic, reminiscent of the vibes of The Gorillaz, Tame Impala, and even The Beastie Boys. If this is the type of vibe we can expect from the full project then we’re certainly in for a treat. Hear what we mean by streaming the record below and also be sure to check out the duo’s upcoming tour dates as well.

BoomBox – Buenas Noches | Stream

 

PREMIERE: BoomBox Announce Sixth Studio Album, Delivering Hypnotic Lead Single “Buenas Noches”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend