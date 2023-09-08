Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Effin Rediscovers Classics On Debut Album “Cheap Thrills”

Effin’s debut album, “Cheap Thrills,” is a captivating journey that seamlessly blends the old and the new in electronic music. Infused with the artist’s boundless energy and inspired by vintage sounds from the 50s and 70s, Effin’s audacious approach breathes new life into classic tunes. “Cheap Thrills” is a love letter to music, filled with digital nostalgia and distorted fantasies. Effin’s unique take on revitalizing older styles results in an album that’s both a tribute to the past and a glimpse into the future. It’s a powerful and inspiring ode to the enduring magic of music and a testament to Effin’s creativity and originality in the industry.

