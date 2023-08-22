Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Edison Cole Unleashes Blazing Trap Remix of The Chainsmoker’s “Self Destruction Mode”

Edison Cole has been making quite the splash recently, thanks to an impressive 2023 release schedule featuring a slew impressive tunes ranging from originals to high-octane remixes. After hearing his insane remix of Calvin Harris’ “Miracle,” Cole has won us over here at RTT and we can’t wait to hear him continue to takeover throughout this year and beyond. Today the producer is back with more heat, this time coming in the form of a remix for none other than The Chainsmokers. Originally showcased by the duo at Tomorrowland’s mainstage, this “Self Destruction Mode” remix is nothing short of a banger in which the producer skillfully weaves together layers of both euphoric melodies and hard-hitting bass design. Hear what we mean by streaming this heater below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

