LISTEN: SWAYLÓ Delivers Irresistible New House Record “Wanna Be” via Ancient Future Present

RTT favorite SWAYLÓ has come through this week with a must-listen new record in “Wanna Be” a dancefloor-ready house cut arriving via the artist’s own imprint, Ancient Future Present. As you’ll hear below, we’re treated to an incredibly fun tune here that boasts an infectious vocal hook, thumping bassline, and an overall clean mix that will have you coming back to the track again and again. The talented producer has talked about wanting to create art that intentionally uplifts the spirit, and he certainly accomplishes that (and then some) on “Wanna Be.” Hear what we mean by streaming the track via Spotify below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

SWAYLÓ – Wanna Be | Stream

