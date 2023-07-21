Multi-platinum producers Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike have finally unveiled their highly anticipated debut studio album, titled Rewind + Repeat, which pays homage to the 90s’ music scene and draws inspiration from trance, techno, rave, and hardcore genres. The album announcement arrives alongside the project’s first star-studded single called “She Knows,” which is a powerful and catchy collaboration with David Guetta, Akon, and Afro Bros. With their #3 ranking among the world’s top DJs, the duo promises an extraordinary celebration, including a series of special events, leading up to the album’s full release.

If this news wasn’t exciting enough, each single on the album will be accompanied by a mini-documentary, offering fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the creative process and the inspiration behind the tracks. Furthermore, the duo is launching a new line of aesthetic merchandise, including an exclusive vinyl set, physical CD, and other exciting goodies, to celebrate the album’s release. This has all the makings for a massive dance music album and we can’t wait; in the meantime stream “She Knows” below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike – She Knows | Stream

LISTEN: Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Announce Debut Album “Rewind + Repeat” + Drop ‘She Knows’ Single w/ David Guetta, Afro Bros, & Akon