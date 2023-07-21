Dimension Announces Brooklyn Launch Party For Massive “DJ Turn It Up” Single

Quickly becoming one of the hottest DJs/Producers globally, Dimension is slated to rock North America with a special one-off global release party for his hit single, “DJ Turn It Up,” on July 27 at Brooklyn Monarch in Brooklyn, NY. Known for his extraordinary DJ sets and captivating “Dimension Live” performances, this exciting event offers a unique chance for fans to experience the artist in an intimate and stripped-down setting.

Dimension is celebrated for his versatility in producing music, infusing a magical touch into his singles that remain true to the underground while also appealing to diverse dance music genres. His latest single, ‘DJ Turn It Up,’ along with ‘Where Do We Go’ featuring Poppy Baskcomb and the Top 40 UK single ‘Ready To Fly’ with Sub Focus, has garnered consistent support from top DJs worldwide.

After the ‘DJ Turn It Up’ release party, Dimension will embark on a series of US tour dates, including appearances at Nocturnal Wonderland, Lost Lands, Freaky Deeky, and EDSea, with more dates expected in 2024. The sky is clearly the limit for this artist and we can’t wait to see him tear it up in the future – in the meantime check out the details for the event below and stream “DJ Turn it Up” via Spotify as well.

Dimension North American Tour Dates

July 27 – The Brooklyn Monarch (Garden) – Brooklyn, NY

September 8 – Tacoma Dome – Tacoma, WA (w/ SLANDER)

September 9 – Power Plant Live – Baltimore, MD (w/ NGHTMRE)

September 16 – Nocturnal Wonderland – San Bernardino, CA

September 23 – Lost Lands Festival – Legend Valley, Thornville, OH

October 29 – Freaky Deaky – Austin, TX

November 4-6 – EDSea Cruise – Miami, FL

