Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: KOAN Sound Unleash New Single + Announce Highly-Anticipated Album, “Led By Ancient Light”

LISTEN: KOAN Sound Unleash New Single + Announce Highly-Anticipated Album, “Led By Ancient Light”

by Leave a Comment

In the electronic music world, it’s safe to say that KOAN Sound are absolute legends and continue to push boundaries thanks to their innovative sound and unique, captivating compositions. This statement only becomes more clear as you listen to “Liquid Levity,” a new single from the talented duo that’s officially out now on all streaming platforms. As you’ll hear below, this dynamic record showcases their ability to defy genres and enthrall listeners with intricate rhythms.

Accompany the single, we’re treated to more incredibly exciting news: KOAN Sound are slated to release their highly anticipated new album, Led by Ancient Light, this upcoming Fall. With this new LP, the duo aims to take listeners on an extraordinary journey where storytelling, organic instrumentation, and cinematic sound design meld harmoniously. Led by Ancient Light promises to be a groundbreaking release that pushes the boundaries of electronic music, solidifying KOAN Sound’s reputation as pioneers in the industry. Hear what we mean by streaming the track below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

KOAN Sound – Liquid Levity | Stream

LISTEN: KOAN Sound Unleash New Single + Announce Highly-Anticipated Album, “Led By Ancient Light”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend