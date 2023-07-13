LISTEN: KOAN Sound Unleash New Single + Announce Highly-Anticipated Album, “Led By Ancient Light”

In the electronic music world, it’s safe to say that KOAN Sound are absolute legends and continue to push boundaries thanks to their innovative sound and unique, captivating compositions. This statement only becomes more clear as you listen to “Liquid Levity,” a new single from the talented duo that’s officially out now on all streaming platforms. As you’ll hear below, this dynamic record showcases their ability to defy genres and enthrall listeners with intricate rhythms.

Accompany the single, we’re treated to more incredibly exciting news: KOAN Sound are slated to release their highly anticipated new album, Led by Ancient Light, this upcoming Fall. With this new LP, the duo aims to take listeners on an extraordinary journey where storytelling, organic instrumentation, and cinematic sound design meld harmoniously. Led by Ancient Light promises to be a groundbreaking release that pushes the boundaries of electronic music, solidifying KOAN Sound’s reputation as pioneers in the industry. Hear what we mean by streaming the track below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

KOAN Sound – Liquid Levity | Stream

