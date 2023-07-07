Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

WATCH: SebastiAn & London Grammar Share Stunning New ‘Dancing By Night’ Track + Music Video

Renowned French artist and producer SebastiAn (Ed Banger), alongside the talented UK trio London Grammar, have unveiled a fresh new original track titled “Dancing By Night” via Because Music. This captivating tune marks a rare release from SebastiAn, who last shared his solo album Thirst in 2019, in addition to creating soundtracks for fashion shows by Saint Laurent. As you’ll hear below, we’re treated to a stunning new single where both acts’ signature sounds are on full-display. “Dancing By Night” is featured in the upcoming remix collection titled “London Grammar – The Remixes,” slated for release on July 21 via Ministry of Sound. If that wasn’t enough, this new single also arrives with an accompanying music video, directed by Jeanne Lula Chauveau, which you can stream below as well.

