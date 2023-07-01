LISTEN: PhaseOne Launches New “Sounds Of Mayhem” Label + 1st Compilation, Bringing A Fusion of Bass & Metal Music

PhaseOne has long been at the forefront of cutting-edge, genre-blending music for a minute now. Decorated as one of the electronic scene’s most recognizable names, the Australian DJ & producer has carved a unique niche for himself thanks to his innovative blending of.bass and metal music. Now, the multifaceted artist takes his mission to champion the “rocktronic” movement one step further by introducing his very own record label, Sounds Of Mayhem Recordings.

Sounds Of Mayhem Recordings represents the intersection of bass and metal music, with a clear objective of releasing forward-thinking sounds that ignite a sense of rage. The label’s ethos embodies themes of freedom, anarchy, and fun – qualities that PhaseOne has showcased in his own artistic endeavors.

To kickstart this venture, the label has unveiled its inaugural release – an 8-track compilation curated by PhaseOne himself. Titled Sounds Of Mayhem: The Uprising, this compilation features must-hear contributions from renowned artists such as Akeos & Lusumi, Bainbridge & High Zombie, JEANIE & Dino Shadix, and more. Stream the high-octane project below and stay on the lookout for more genre-bending heat from this new label in the near future.

Sounds of Mayhem: The Uprising | Stream

