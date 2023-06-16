Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Bleu Clair Unleashes Fresh New Tech House Heater, “In My Mind”

Renowned for his innovative and dynamic approach to house music, Bleu Clair is impressing listeners once again thanks to his banger of a new single, “In My Mind.” As you’ll hear below, the anticipated release takes listeners on a euphoric and captivating journey – one that ideally takes place on the dancefloor. In effortlessly blending elements of tech house with unique, mesmerizing melodies, Bleu Clair’s distinctive style is becoming more and more recognizable leaving fans of the artist and the genre in awe.

This track serves as but another testament to Bleu Clair’s unparalleled talent, showcasing his ability to craft infectious grooves and anthemic hooks that resonate deeply with fans of tech house and beyond. The track’s magnetic allure and charm promise to leave a lasting impact on listeners, solidifying Bleu Clair’s status as a true trailblazer in the industry. With “In My Mind” as his latest masterpiece, Bleu Clair invites audiences to join him on an immersive journey, where his music becomes the soundtrack to an unforgettable experience. Stream the track below and read what the producer himself has to say about this release

“After a short hiatus, Bleu Clair has returned to the scene with a vengeance, and this track is proof of that. With its infectious bassline, pulsating rhythm, and expertly-crafted buildups, “In My Mind” is a must-listen for anyone who loves dance music. Don’t miss out on this electrifying track that is sure to get your heart racing and your feet moving!” – Bleu Clair

Bleu Clair – In My Mind | Stream

