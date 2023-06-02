Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Dom Dolla Drops Sizzling New Single with Nelly Furtado

by Leave a Comment

After teasing their heavyweight collaboration last week, Dom Dolla and Nelly Furtado have released their steamy new club anthem, “Eat Your Man.”

Featuring groovy-thick basslines, addictive synths, and seductive vocals, “Eat Your Man” is made for hot nights on the dance floor at your nearest club or during your latest festival experience. The perfect anthem for letting it all go on the dance floor, “Eat Your Man,” merges the best of Dom Dolla’s next-level production as Nelly Furtado’s fiery vocals take center stage and seduce the audience into the ultimate groove. Stream below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Dom Dolla – Eat Your Man (with Nelly Furtado) | Stream

▲ ▲ Read More About Dom Dolla Here ▲ ▲ 

