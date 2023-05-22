LISTEN: Planet Zuzy Drops Debut Single “Higher”

A multi-talented music producer, DJ, creative director, and entrepreneur hailing from Poland, Planet Zuzy is a jack-of-all-trades. After releasing a slew of earworm remixes, Planet Zuzy makes her debut with “Higher.”

An ode to her global upbringing and love for euro dance music, “Higher” is the amalgamation of Planet Zuzy’s life experiences and inspirations. The single draws its authority straight from the dance floor, with a nuanced approach to classic club sound. Effortlessly combining trance-y romps with a mainstage pop-like edge, “Higher” is designed for dancing.

“My debut single ‘Higher’ is inspired by one of my most cherished memories of dance music,” said Planet Zuzy. “As an 11-year-old, I received a Numark Mixtrack controller from my parents, and despite being unfamiliar with its purpose, I spent countless hours learning, exploring, and immersing myself in the world of dance music. It was during one of these sessions that I stumbled upon Avicii’s ‘Levels’ shortly after its release. Attempting to describe the emotions I experienced while listening to this song for the first time would do them little justice, but ‘Higher’ comes very close. The elation, freedom, and rapture that I felt in that moment continue to fuel my passion for creating dance music.”

Planet Zuzy stands out in any room she walks into. Her suave, energetic, and hip personality radiates from behind the decks. With her hyper-energetic sounds, she is someone to keep an eye out for. Watch this space.

Stream “Higher” wherever you find your music here, or below on Spotify.

