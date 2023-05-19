LISTEN: Das Mörtal Unleashes Captivating New Single ‘IDÖL’ via Lisbon Lux Records

Fast-rising electronic producer Das Mörtal has unleashed his latest single, ‘IDÖL,’ via Lisbon Lux Records. This track arrives on the heels of his recently released ‘WASTED,’ which garnered early acclaim from renowned industry webzine METAL Magazine and local cultural publication Ottawa Life Magazine. With a masterful blend of razor-sharp synths, distorted yet groovy 808s, and mesmerizing pitched-down vocals, ‘IDÖL’ weaves an intricate sonic tapestry that leaves quite a lasting impact. From start to finish this track hits hard and signifies a significant evolution in the producer’s style and energy. Hear what we mean by streaming the track below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Das Mörtal – ‘IDÖL

