Notaker isn’t a newcomer to the electronic music world. His lush, cinematic anthems have stunned the masses for years, seeing support from some of electronic music’s biggest names ranging from Above & Beyond, deadmau5, Seven Lions and more.

His new release “Rainbow Eyes” feat. Danyka Nadeau is a vocal masterpiece that emerges simultaneously with one of the biggest announcements of the producer’s career. The stunning track will serve as the lead single to his highly-anticipated debut album Echoes of Eternity, due for release this summer. The first of thirteen tracks from his debut album to be shared with the world, “Rainbow Eyes” is the perfect representation of the style, quality, and vision that Notaker has consistently shown throughout his career.

With Danyka Nadeau providing a scintillating vocal performance, Notaker does what he does best, tugging at the heartstrings and evoking deep emotions through a breathtaking display of sound design and originality. Best known for his midtempo-progressive style, Notaker’s newest fits the bill, taking listeners on an emotional ride and setting the stage for more music to come. Throughout the Echoes of Eternity, fans will experience Notaker’s signature sound in a plethora of new ways paired with creative foley, cinematic interludes, and messages from the “unknown.”

“Over the past four years of constructing this album, I’ve asked myself time and time again what I want it to say about me and where I am as an artist. To me, this body of work is the next iteration of my project that establishes a limitless reality for my creative side to live in. Marcus Aurelius once said “what we do now echoes in eternity.” I believe that parallels what my intentions are with this album.” – Notaker

LISTEN: Notaker Announces Upcoming Album w/ “Rainbow Eyes” feat. Danyka Nadeau