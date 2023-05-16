LISTEN: Rising Producers Lightyear & Tearsofmine “Push The Gas” On High-Octane Collaboration

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Fresh off the release of his hard-hitting “Busy” single, rising Chicago act Lightyear has returned once again with more heat, this time coming in the form of a collaboration with Tearsofmine. The result is a heater of a track in “Push The Gas.” From the otherworldly chords to heavy bass drop, this collab has all the ingredients of a mainstage banger this festival season. The chemistry between both artists is clear here as we’re treated to a cohesive listening experience from start to finish. The track arrives via Music High Court; stream “Push The Gas” via Spotify below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

