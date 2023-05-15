LISTEN: LOVRA Brings Back Nostalgic Rave Culture in New “The House of House” EP via Repopulate Mars

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Rising artist LOVRA is back with a must-hear new EP in The House of House, an impressive new project showcasing the Berlin act’s production skills and creativity. As you’ll hear below this EP is a homage to LOVRA’s favorite era of music: the electronic rave scene of the 90s and 00s. The title track, “HoH,” is a dynamic tech-house tune perfect for the dance floor, while “Sonic” incorporates a sample from an iconic rave track from 1997, “Members of Mayday – Sonic Empire,” and features groovy and complex vibes. Finally, “Do What You Do” boasts a driving bassline with vocal riffs inspired by Detroit-style music. Regardless of which track you listen to, LOVRA’s production style is both sophisticated and catchy and is sure to get you on your feet in no time. Stream the project below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

